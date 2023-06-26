Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 402,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,782 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Workday were worth $83,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,504,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 134.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,074 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Workday by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,598,000 after acquiring an additional 725,609 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Workday by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,574,000 after acquiring an additional 551,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Workday by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,712,000 after purchasing an additional 537,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total transaction of $2,076,310.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $18,193,539.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,424 shares of company stock valued at $40,751,485. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Up 0.6 %

WDAY opened at $222.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.44. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $226.05.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.44.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.