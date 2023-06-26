Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,851,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,779 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $92,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 269,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

DGRO stock opened at $50.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.