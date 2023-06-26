Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,336,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,223 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $93,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,579,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,663 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,151,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,722 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,394,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,537,000 after buying an additional 675,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,440,000 after buying an additional 454,688 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $70.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.