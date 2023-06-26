Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,304,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,359 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $99,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.54.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
