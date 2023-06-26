Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,116,570 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,056,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,116,570 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $105,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $90.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

