Raymond James & Associates Sells 11,397 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,397 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $95,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 316,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,745,000 after acquiring an additional 39,132 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 800 shares of company stock worth $358,695 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

ROP opened at $460.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $465.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $453.50 and a 200 day moving average of $440.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.91.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

