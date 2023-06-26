Raymond James & Associates Sells 11,911 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,911 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $87,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,001,107,000 after acquiring an additional 382,946 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 921,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,331,000 after acquiring an additional 269,142 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $924.76 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $624.85 and a 1-year high of $964.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $921.72 and a 200-day moving average of $861.80. The firm has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

