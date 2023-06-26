Raymond James & Associates Sells 121,744 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 651,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 121,744 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $94,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $132.80 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $159.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.86 and its 200-day moving average is $142.61.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

