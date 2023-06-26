Raymond James & Associates Sells 127 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Equinix were worth $96,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,832,805,000 after buying an additional 82,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,151,771,000 after acquiring an additional 31,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,980,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,046,000 after purchasing an additional 61,918 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Equinix by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,804,000 after purchasing an additional 56,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Equinix Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total value of $1,005,597.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQIX opened at $746.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $792.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $733.66 and its 200-day moving average is $710.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 84.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.9 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.47%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

