Raymond James & Associates Sells 151,587 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 481,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,587 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Clorox were worth $76,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in Clorox by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its position in Clorox by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $156.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.17. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $124.58 and a 1-year high of $178.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

