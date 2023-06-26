Raymond James & Associates Sells 175,577 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,657,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175,577 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $86,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $53.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.34. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.