Raymond James & Associates Sells 24,958 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 347,368 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,958 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $109,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 340.6% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 141 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $347.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $271.61 and a one year high of $354.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $338.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.22.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total value of $164,852.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,496.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total transaction of $164,852.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,280 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,496.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,544 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

