Raymond James & Associates Sells 34,558 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,595,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,558 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $94,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 129,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.61 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average is $59.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

