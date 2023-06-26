Raymond James & Associates Sells 51,493 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,717,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 51,493 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $82,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

