Raymond James & Associates Sells 58,909 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 668,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,909 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $78,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $110.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $128.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.90 and a 200 day moving average of $114.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

