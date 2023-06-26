Raymond James & Associates Sells 656,897 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,830,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 656,897 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $85,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 725,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,007,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 858,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,508,000 after purchasing an additional 302,579 shares during the last quarter. Parker Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,155,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 288.7% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 21,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $893,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $46.11 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $49.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.29.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

