Raymond James & Associates Sells 96,986 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,300,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 96,986 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $100,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,907,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,128,897,000 after purchasing an additional 993,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,503,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 417.5% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292,785 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,403,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,409,000 after buying an additional 1,308,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,700,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,813,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CP. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $80.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day moving average of $77.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $83.44.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.21%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

