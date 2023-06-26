Raymond James & Associates Trims Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,761 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 66,930 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $93,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.86.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI opened at $274.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.22 and a 200-day moving average of $283.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

