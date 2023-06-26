Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,652,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,672 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $79,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

LMBS opened at $47.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $48.65.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

