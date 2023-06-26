Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,584 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $59,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $404.45 on Monday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $379.42 and a 200 day moving average of $402.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

