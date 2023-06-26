Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 759,342 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,183,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759,342 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $50,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 321,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 185,303 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $23.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.71.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.