Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 15,611 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,611 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $52,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $98.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.05. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $109.01.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

