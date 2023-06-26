Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,938 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $54,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $110.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The company has a market capitalization of $177.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.30, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

