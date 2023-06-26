Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,215,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $58,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTIP stock opened at $47.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.61. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $50.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.