Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $50.36 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $50,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 1,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.22.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $424.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $368.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.00. The company has a market capitalization of $188.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.70 and a 1-year high of $448.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

