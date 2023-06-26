Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $51.45 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,157,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,238 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $51,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after buying an additional 447,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $46.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.06. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

