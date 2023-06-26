Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $51 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 223,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,593 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $50,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

GD opened at $212.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.91.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

