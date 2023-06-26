Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $53.01 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 597,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,766 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $53,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,986,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,583,000 after acquiring an additional 728,977 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,487,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,506,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,832,000 after acquiring an additional 440,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $95.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.02. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $99.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

