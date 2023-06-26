Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $54.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 391,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,518 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $54,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM opened at $140.86 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.03 and a 200-day moving average of $141.68.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

