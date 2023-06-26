Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $57.67 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,136 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $57,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. City State Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $39.17 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

