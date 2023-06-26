Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $58.42 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 314,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,343 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $58,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $167.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.