Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $59.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,111,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,310 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $59,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 101,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $53.36 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

