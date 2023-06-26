Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,437,160 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,971 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.6% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $336,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,736,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,867,000 after purchasing an additional 750,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $50.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $205.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.