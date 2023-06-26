Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 112,426 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 837,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,426 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $52,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $61.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

