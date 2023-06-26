Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 41,971 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,363,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,971 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $52,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMOP. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 101,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Price Performance

HMOP stock opened at $38.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.