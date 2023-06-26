Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 69,675 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 792,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,675 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $53,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,156,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,150,000 after buying an additional 256,226 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $67.09 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

