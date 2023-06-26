Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,026 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,030,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $57,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SPYG opened at $59.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $62.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.