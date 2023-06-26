Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $51,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of MGK stock opened at $230.70 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $165.89 and a 12 month high of $236.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.24.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

