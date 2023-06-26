Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,289,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,709 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $58,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $26.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

