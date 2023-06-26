Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,240,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,745 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $921,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IVV opened at $435.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $325.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $421.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $445.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

