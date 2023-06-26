Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,180 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,402 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $50,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,866,402.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,203.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,758 shares of company stock worth $54,612,872 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.1 %

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.87.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $243.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 387.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $249.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

