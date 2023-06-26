Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,292,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 97,728 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $81,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1,004.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Down 1.2 %

O stock opened at $58.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.16.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 215.49%.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.03.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.