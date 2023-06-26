Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,199 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $94,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Republic Services by 21.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $813,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 182,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,549,000 after buying an additional 26,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $146.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $149.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.80.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.