Romano Brothers AND Company Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $151.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

