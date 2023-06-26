Romano Brothers AND Company Has $5.17 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $123.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 877,364 shares of company stock valued at $30,371,135. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

