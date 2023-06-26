Romano Brothers AND Company Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Romano Brothers AND Company grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,612,000 after buying an additional 585,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after buying an additional 607,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $300.81 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $302.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.