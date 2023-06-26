Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,346,507,000 after acquiring an additional 227,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $838,367,000 after acquiring an additional 120,161 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,318,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $617,300,000 after acquiring an additional 53,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $578,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,688 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROST. StockNews.com cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.76.

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,160 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $108.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.62. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

