S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on V. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $229.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $430.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.28.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

