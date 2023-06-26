Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Sundeep G. Reddy Sells 56 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total transaction of $11,739.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,971 shares in the company, valued at $413,180.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CRM opened at $210.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

