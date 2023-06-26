Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires 315 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE PG opened at $148.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $349.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,446.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,446.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

